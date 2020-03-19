Under Armour makes $2 million pledge in support of those affected by coronavirus pandemic

Under Armour announced Thursday morning it is pledging $2 million to benefit those affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Baltimore-based sporting goods company is pledging $1 million each to Feeding America and Good Sports.
"It's our mission at Under Armour to make athletes better, and in these unprecedented times we are even more committed to providing our communities with essential resources," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour, in a statement. "Through access to nutrition and fitness, we want to support the health and wellness goals that are being challenged at this time."
The Feeding America donation supports hunger relief efforts and food banks at a time of quarantines and school closures. The donation efforts will be focused on Baltimore; San Francisco and Rialto, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Oregon, all of which are cities with Under Armour facilities.
Under Armour’s pledge to Good Sports will come as part of a 30-day Healthy at Home fitness challenge on the company’s MyFitnessPal and MapMyRun platforms, encouraging those at home to stay active. When users join the challenge beginning Monday, Under Armour will make a monetary and product donation up to $1 million in support of Good Sports’ efforts to ensure youth league sports have necessary apparel, footwear and equipment.