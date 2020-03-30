Under Armour will make protective gear for Maryland hospital workers during coronavirus pandemic

Under Armour is making and distributing masks and hospital gowns for health care workers at the University of Maryland Medical System and several other medical facilities in the state.
The Baltimore-based sports apparel maker said it is manufacturing medical gear as part of a larger effort to support the state’s medical community during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Under Armour plans to make more than 500,000 masks, assemble and distribute 1,000 face shields and make thousands of hospital gowns in Baltimore.
“This will give UMMS in particular the rare ability to put masks on anyone entering their hospital system, possibly one of the few medial systems in the country that will have this ability,” a company statement said.
Medical professionals in the state have found themselves trying to extend the life of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment, or PPE, as demand exceeds supply as COVID-19 cases have spiked. They have asked for donations from the public as hospitals have had trouble replenishing supplies.
Randy Harward, Under Armour’s senior vice president of advanced material and manufacturing innovation, will lead the brand’s medical gear effort. Harward typically works in Under Armour’s The Lighthouse in Port Covington, where the brand develops products and does small batch manufacturing.
Under Armour said it planned to announce additional details on Tuesday.
The brand also said employees at the Locust Point headquarters have volunteered to stuff more than 50,000 fanny packs with supplies for medical professionals.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jean Marbella contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.