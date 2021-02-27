University of Maryland, College Park lifts ‘sequester-in-place’ order, citing promising COVID metrics

One week after instituting a “sequester-in-place” mandate for student housing, the University of Maryland College Park has lifted the order, citing promising COVID-19 metrics in the aftermath of outbreaks on campus.
Furthermore, the university will resume in-person instruction Monday after suspending live classes for a week, according to an e-mail to the university from University President Dr. Darryll J. Pines and Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos, the chief medical officer for the university’s health center.
Their announcement said the number of positive cases had slowed on campus and highlighted a low testing positivity rate, about 1.7%, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard. The university officials credited the campus community’s vigilance for curbing the spread.
“We recognize that these measures created challenges for many of our students - both physically and mentally - and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your compliance and ongoing commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said. Officials will monitor the metrics, and “intervene appropriately as needed, including requiring additional testing in areas” of increased virus transmission.
The university’s coronavirus data also shows that quarantine and isolation housing for students who contracted the virus or who come into close contact with those who did is 82% full. And, while the positivity rate, which tracks the tests administered by the university, is low, the number of new cases reported daily to the school remains elevated compared to the beginning of February.
As of Friday, the there were an average of about 37 new cases per day over the past week associated with the university. That’s up from 28 the same day a week earlier, and more than triple the average figure from two weeks ago.
This article will be updated.