UMBC chief curator Maurice Berger dies at age 63 of coronavirus complications

The chief curator at the Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture, University of Maryland, Baltimore County died Monday of complications related to coronavirus, the Jewish Museum in New York City said.
The Jewish Museum said in a Medium post Tuesday that Maurice Berger curated Revolution of the Eye: Modern Art and the Birth of American Television at the museum in 2015. Berger also served as a research professor at UMBC. He was 63.
The traveling exhibit he curated explored how avant-garde art influenced and shaped the look and content of network television, the museum said. Berger was described by the museum as a writer, curator and historian.
“For more than 25 years, Berger was a valued colleague and friend of the Museum who passionately demonstrated the highest standards of scholarship and intellectual integrity,” the museum said. “Today we have lost him in our lives — a small consolation is that he will live on in the important and powerful work he accomplished.”
There are 349 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland and more than 53,600 across the country. Worldwide there are more than 417,500 positive cases. More than 18,500 people have died across the world, including 703 U.S. deaths. Four have been from Maryland.