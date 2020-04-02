Have you lost a loved one to coronavirus? We invite you to share their stories.

Every day, Maryland officials announce the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. But behind those statistics are loved ones: grandparents, mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, neighbors and co-workers.
The Baltimore Sun is looking to memorialize those who have died from coronavirus complications in the Baltimore area or who have connections to our region. If you have lost someone, we invite you to share their story with us using the form below. You can also place a death notice here.
.
Don’t see the form? Fill it out here.