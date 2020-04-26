Hogan says Maryland received ‘hundreds’ of calls about safety of ingesting disinfectants

“I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops into your head it does send a wrong message,” Hogan said on “This Week.” “We had hundreds of calls come in to our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it what was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus. So we had to put out that warning to make sure that people were not doing something like that which would kill people.”