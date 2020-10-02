Maryland Gov. Hogan’s coronavirus precautions: Tests, masks, fewer staff

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has taken precautions since March in hopes of avoiding contracting the coronavirus, as has happened to President Donald Trump.
Hogan has sharply reduced his travel and public events, limited the number of people around him, enacted screening protocols at the State House and required social distancing practices. Hogan wears a mask regularly in public and he and his wife, Yumi Hogan, are tested weekly for the coronavirus.
So far, the measures have appeared to work, as the Republican governor has not tested positive, according to his spokesman, Mike Ricci.
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford also is tested regularly, with his most recent test on Sept. 25, Ricci said Friday.
Hogan’s actions stand in contrast to those of Trump, who has held large political rallies while running for reelection and ridiculed those who wear masks regularly, including his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Hogan and Trump have an up-and-down relationship, with the governor and president periodically tangling over the federal government’s response to the pandemic. Hogan has frequently said that the president makes situations worse with his commentary.
Hogan posted a message of support on his social media accounts Friday morning: “Yumi and I are wishing President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them both.”
In addition to protecting his health, Hogan expressed concern for Marylanders and sought to set an example. Before Easter, his voice cracked with emotion as he urged families not to gather for the major Christian holiday, a day that’s also celebrated as a sign of spring.
When conducting an interview in July with The Baltimore Sun about his political memoir, he arranged for the meeting to take place outdoors and socially distanced — and he expressed reservations about appearing on camera without a mask as he seeks to model healthy behavior.
Hogan is a cancer survivor, putting him at greater risk of complications should he ever contract the coronavirus. The 64-year-old governor noted his risk factors when asked whether he would eat inside at a restaurant when he eased restrictions on indoor dining in June.
“I am over 60. I’m a cancer survivor. So, I check a few boxes that are in the vulnerable population. I would not feel comfortable dining inside, and if I were going to a restaurant, I would prefer to sit outside, which is much safer,” Hogan said.
Later in the summer, Hogan acknowledged during a news conference that he had slipped up in visiting with extended family, which was perhaps risky, especially given that his grandchildren had attended camp. At the time, Hogan was talking about how contact tracing in Maryland found that of those interviewed who tested positive, 44% had attended a family gathering in the days before their diagnosis.
“You can just as easily get this virus just by going to work, in an office, or just by attending a backyard barbecue or hanging out with a group of family,” Hogan said.
Early in the pandemic, Hogan stayed largely in Annapolis, leaving only for occasional appearances, including at a field hospital set up at the Baltimore Convention Center and at the former Laurel Regional Hospital, which reopened with more than 100 beds. He conducted numerous national TV interviews remotely from the State House.
Hogan sharply limited media attendance at his news conferences. Journalists must wear masks, sit apart from one another and submit to a screening that involves a temperature check and answering questions about symptoms and possible exposure.
The governor’s office staff is also are screened daily, and people who share offices “operate on a teleworking rotation,” Ricci said. Also, fewer people travel with Hogan compared to prepandemic times, Ricci said.
When Hogan held a closed-door meeting last month with Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young of Baltimore and city Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, the governor’s office tweeted photos of attendees sitting spread apart around a table, all wearing masks.
Most of the other people working in the State House, which also has offices of the House of Delegates, state Senate and the Department of Legislative Services, work remotely, as well.
Hogan has gradually ramped up appearances beyond the State House complex. This week, he went to Sykesville to give awards at a Maryland State Police ceremony.
Last week, he toured a biotech company in Montgomery County that’s working on a coronavirus vaccine, then traveled to Frederick to visit businesses and a school. The week before that, he took a walk through downtown Annapolis, stopping by restaurants to promote Maryland Restaurant Week.
Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore may present the most striking and widely seen contrast to prepandemic times.
Typically, Maryland governors mingle during the afternoon in the corporate tents. The Republican Governors Association has leased a tent for a fundraiser in the past, and the state Department of Commerce wooed current and potential Maryland business owners at a taxpayer-funded tent. The governor would cap the day by presenting the ceremonial Woodlawn Vase on national television to the winning jockey and horse owner, with several people crowding around a microphone on an infield stage.
This year, there will be no parties at corporate tents, no Infield Fest packed with revelers and no grandstand filled with race-watchers. The Maryland Jockey Club must adhere to state rules dictating a 250-spectator limit, with those spots granted to horse owners and limited guests.
Ricci said the Hogans will be at Pimlico this year for only about an hour, and the governor will award the Woodlawn Vase “at what we expect will be a modified presentation.”