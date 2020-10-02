Maryland leaders weigh in on President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Early Friday, President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The news came after word that one of Trump’s top aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive.
As Friday dawned, reactions from Maryland leaders poured in.
Former Baltimore city health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen on CNN: When asked about if this is an opportunity to slow reopenings across the country, Wen said, “I really hope so."
”It is going to take time for us to see what happened to the president and First Lady but It’s going to take time. Maybe a week or so before they develop symptoms ... We have known for a long time now what it takes for us to prevent this disease but we have also let our guard down. And in some ways it’s understandable because of quarantine fatigue but also understandable because I think it’s hard for us psychologically to think about people we love, our families and friends having coronavirus. But there is no face of someone who can have coronavirus. I think as we’re finding out tonight, the president has coronavirus and I think this should be a reckoning for all of us ... I would tell the president to be up front to the American people.”
Sen. Ben Cardin on Twitter: “No person should have to suffer from COVID. To the Trump family, @WhiteHouse staff, Secret Service, I wish you good health and a speedy recovery. This virus doesn’t care about where you live or who you support.”
Comptroller Peter Franchot on Twitter: "Let this sobering news serve as the latest reminder to all of us that this pandemic is very much real and this disease is indiscriminate. We can and must do our part to stop the spread.
While I have my disagreements with President Trump and his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, I sincerely hope the President and the First Lady make a swift recovery."
Former gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous on Twitter: “Wear a mask.”
Dr. Joseph Sakran, Johns Hopkins Hospital surgeon, on Twitter: “While I have strongly disagreed with how Trump has handled the #COVID19 pandemic, as a doctor I wish him and FLOTUS a full recovery. America — important to take this virus seriously.”
Latest Coronavirus
“A few days ago #Trump criticized Biden for wearing masks, & the past few months he has minimized the seriousness of this virus. Lesson — no one is immune, even POTUS. Aggressive testing without other public health measures is worthless.”