Only two states have coronavirus numbers low enough to be left off Maryland’s COVID-19 travel advisory

Also exempt from the advisory are neighboring states Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and West Virginia, along with Washington, D.C.. But they are explicitly exempted in the advisory, while other states can land on the advisory when they have a positivity rate above 10% or a case rate over 20 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. If they weren’t exempt, all of those neighboring states and Washington, D.C. would land on the advisory based on their current metrics.