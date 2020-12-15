Only two states have coronavirus numbers low enough to be left off Maryland’s COVID-19 travel advisory

According to Maryland officials, you basically shouldn’t be traveling anywhere out of state this holiday season.
Ten days before Christmas, a holiday for which many Marylanders traditionally travel out of state, just two states have coronavirus numbers low enough to avoid being on Maryland’s travel advisory: Vermont and Hawaii, according Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Also exempt from the advisory are neighboring states Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and West Virginia, along with Washington, D.C.. But they are explicitly exempted in the advisory, while other states can land on the advisory when they have a positivity rate above 10% or a case rate over 20 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. If they weren’t exempt, all of those neighboring states and Washington, D.C. would land on the advisory based on their current metrics.
The Maryland Department of Health’s Nov. 10 advisory calls for all state residents to forgo non-essential travel out of the state due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in other states. The advisory “strongly recommends” any Marylander traveling to states on the advisory to get tested and self-quarantine until they know their test result.
The advisory also “strongly recommends” that residents returning from out of state or any other out-of-state traveler get tested when they get to Maryland or within 72 hours of coming to Maryland.
Commuters leaving and returning to the state daily for work and have “work-based COVID-19 screening procedures” don’t need to quarantine, the advisory says.
Neighboring jurisdictions exempt from the advisory have differing travel policies.
In late November, Pennsylvania issued a travel order requiring people over 11 coming into Pennsylvania to have a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine upon arrival. Washington, D.C. issued an advisory in November requiring visitors to get a test within 72 hours of traveling and not travel if they test positive.
But Virginia, Delaware and West Virginia have no quarantine travel requirements as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Federated States of Micronesia, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Palau and the Republic of Marshall Islands all have CDC-reported case rates below one per 100,000, below the Maryland advisory’s bar, but the CDC does not have positivity data available for them in its data tracker.