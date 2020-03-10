Towson University cancels classes this week to prevent coronavirus outbreak, may go remote after spring break

Towson University is canceling classes this week and preparing to potentially have classes taught remotely once students return from spring break in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that colleges and universities in the state would begin to ask students to stay home for two weeks after spring break to prevent the spread of the disease.
In an email to Towson students and faculty, the university wrote that it will cancel classes for the rest of the week starting on Wednesday and that students should prepare for classes scheduled for after spring break to be taught remotely if the outbreak continues.
“Beginning Wednesday, March 11, TU is cancelling all university classes for the remainder of the week on all campuses (including [Towson University in Northeast Maryland], Shady Grove, College of Southern Maryland, and Hagerstown) to prepare for potential remote teaching, learning and working after spring break,” the email reads.
“When preparing to leave for spring break, we ask students to take all essential belongings, medications, and materials from your residence hall or work space in case it should become necessary to restrict return access to campus for at least two weeks,” the email continues.
The university wrote that there are no confirmed cases on the university’s campuses, but that the school recognizes “that these are extraordinary times that require exceptional measures to deal with a health risk that affects us all.” University officials this week asked nine students and a professor to self-quarantine after attending a conference in Washington D.C.
The university is the first college in the state to cancel classes in response to the coronavirus outbreak, doing so after state officials said Tuesday that eight people have now tested positive for the virus in Maryland.
The novel strain of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has sickened 113,000 people across the world and killed 3,900 of those. More than 750 cases of the virus have been confirmed across more than 30 states, with 28 people dying from the disease. In Maryland, there have been eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
A group of 14 students at Loyola University Maryland have self-quarantined after school officials learned they might have come into contact with an individual who may have had the disease while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor last month, spokeswoman Rita Buettner said.
McDaniel College in Carroll County announced it will ban any students from campus if they have visited certain countries designated as a potential risk for contracting the virus. The college is also restricting international travel.