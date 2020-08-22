xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Towson University switches to online classes for first week of fall semester

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 22, 2020 4:15 PM
Towson University will switch to online learning for the first week of the fall semester, due to a significant number of coronavirus cases detected during testing on campus.
Towson University announced Saturday that it is switching to all online classes for the first week of the fall semester after discovering a significant number of new coronavirus cases this week.

Out of 627 tests conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, 55 came back positive on Saturday, university officials said.

Students and staff were notified via email on Saturday afternoon.

The fall semester begins on Monday, and classes will be conducted “in a remote modality,” according to the campus-wide email.
All on-campus activities are being canceled for next week and further move-ins to student dorms are also being suspended.

