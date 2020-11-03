Toll billing, mail notices to resume across Maryland after adjustment due to the coronavirus

The Maryland Transportation Authority is resuming regular billing and mail notices for unpaid tolls after adjusting its policies in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency said in a news release Monday that at the beginning of November, the standard 45-day plan for E-ZPass Maryland Discount Plans and 90-day plan cycle for the Bay Bridge Shoppers Plan.
In mid-October, the agency resumed processing and mailing unpaid toll notices for trips made between March and June.
Beginning in January, the agency said standard video toll rates will apply for any trips not paid with a valid E-ZPass.
After Gov. Larry Hogan declared Maryland in a state of emergency in March, MDTA adjusted its processing and mailing of tolls to help ease travelers’ finances.