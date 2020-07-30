Maryland reports 892 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continue to increase

Maryland reported 892 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths Thursday, and hospitalizations have increased for the third straight day, as the state prepares to institute new mask requirements and a travel advisory for certain states.
The total number of cases in Maryland has reached 87,177 and 3,357 people have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Thursday. While the number of people currently hospitalized has dropped significantly since the peak in April, that number increased 14 cases from the previous day to 585 Thursday.
As the U.S. continues to grapple with ongoing outbreaks amid reopening efforts across the country, Maryland has seen more than 500 new cases a day for more than two weeks, and the state surpassed 1,000 new cases per day twice in the past week.
The state’s positivity rate dropped to 4.57% from 4.77% on Wednesday, when Gov. Larry Hogan issued orders expanding mask-wearing requirements and advising against travel to certain states with high positivity rates.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, everyone older than 5 must wear masks inside all public buildings, including restaurants, houses of worship, gyms, casinos, stores and office buildings. That order will supersede an April requirement for masks inside grocery stores, pharmacies and on public transit.
Masks also will be required outdoors whenever it is not possible to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others.
Johns Hopkins, which calculates the positivity rate differently, says Maryland’s rate is 6.36%, and includes Maryland toward the bottom of a list of 32 states with higher than the 5% positivity rate recommended for reopening.
Meanwhile, the number of jobless claims in Maryland dropped again last week to 23,893, according to the state.
While that number is down by more than 9,400 from the prior week, it remains exponentially higher than before Hogan ordered people to stay home and all nonessential workplaces closed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Only 2,090 jobless claims were filed the week ending March 7, before most Maryland businesses closed in response to the pandemic.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.