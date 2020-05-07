Third inmate in Maryland correctional system dies of coronavirus

A third inmate in the Maryland correctional system has died after contracting the coronavirus, a the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Thursday.
The inmate at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, who was in his late 60s, had been hospitalized since late April and died on Wednesday. Maryland has an incarcerated population of approximately 20,000 inmates.
The state’s prison system had 244 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Monday. A total of 171 officers, 61 inmates, and 12 “non-uniformed staff” have contracted the virus, officials said.
The Roxbury Correctional Institution had a total of one confirmed case at the time.
The Jessup Correctional Institution remains the facility with the highest number of COVID-19 cases along with the most inmates affected by the virus. Two inmates have died as a result of COVID-19 at JCI.Other cases within the department includes “non-uniformed staff."
