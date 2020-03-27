‘The Wire’ triples audience in wake of coronavirus, HBO says; new Ringer podcast announced for Baltimore-based show

People finally got tired of saying “no, not yet” when asked whether they had watched “The Wire” yet.
The Baltimore-based TV show has tripled its audience since the coronavirus started rapidly spreading, according to a Medium article posted by HBO on Tuesday.
The media organization said the television industry saw a 20% boost compared with the previous four weeks and that the time spent watching HBO was up more than 40%.
Most viewers are watching at least three HBO episodes every day, the company said, which is a 65% increase from the previous four weeks.
As local and national officials attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, people are encouraged to stay at home, keep gatherings to fewer than 10 people and practice social distancing.
“In times like this, television can be a powerful tool to bring people together emotionally when they are not able to be together physically,” HBO said in the Medium post. “We’re encouraged that these elevated numbers indicate that people are taking isolation efforts seriously, and we hope that continues to be the case.”
There are 531,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. That includes 85,505 in the United States and 580 in Maryland.
The Ringer announced Wednesday that a new podcast focused on “The Wire” will be released next month. The podcast, called “The Wire: Way Down the Hole,” will be hosted by The Ringer’s Van Lathan and The Atlantic’s contributing writer Jemele Hill.