Maryland to expand coronavirus testing to those without symptoms

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new guidance Tuesday that allows people without symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus at state-run testing sites.
The state is also opening two more testing sites in Prince George’s County and allowing pharmacists to administer tests.
Hogan said more than 200,000 tests have been administered in the state, representing 3.5% of the population, allowing testing to expand to people who may have been exposed to the virus but don’t have any symptoms.
“This will help doctors diagnose and treat new cases more quickly, and it will further increase the safety of our citizens,” the Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday.
Public health experts have said that having widespread testing available is a crucial component in the strategy to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as restrictions on activities and gatherings are eased.
Identifying people who have the virus and isolating them and their contacts can limit how many people get infected, experts say.
Through Tuesday, more than 41,000 Marylanders have tested positive for the coroanvirus. Dozens of people are dying each day, with 1,963 confirmed coronavirus deaths so far and 118 deaths suspected to be due to the virus.
The first death of a child — a 15-year-old girl in Baltimore County — was reported Tuesday.
Maryland hospitals are treating 1,421 patients with the virus, including 537 who are in intensive care units.
Until now, tests have primarily been given to those who show symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath, chills or a sudden loss of taste or smell. There has been an effort to test all nursing home residents and staff as well as poultry plant workers to prevent further outbreaks in those settings.
Experts believe people infected with the coronavirus, but not feeling sick or having symptoms, can unwittingly pass the virus on to others.
Hogan’s “Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery," issued in late April, lists testing as one of the four “building blocks” for relaxing restrictions. The plan, however, does not state a specific target for how many tests need to be on hand or administered.
One data point that public health officials track is how many tests are coming back with positive results. The World Health Organization said that communities with extensive testing have positive rates between 3% and 12%.
When positive tests rates are high, that means that likely only the sickest patients are being tested.
Maryland’s rate of positive tests is nearly 20%. It is one of five states above the recommended rate of positive tests, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.
The appointment-free testing at state-run sites will be gradually rolled out, starting with the site at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, followed by the VEIP stations in Glen Burnie and Hyattsville on Friday and the VEIP station in Clinton next week.
The tests will be provided to anyone who suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus, with no need for a doctor’s order. The tests are done at no out-of-pocket cost to the resident.
The other “building blocks” in Hogan’s reopening plan are increased supply of personal protective equipment, sufficient capacity at hospitals and establishment of a robust contact-tracing system. Hogan has said progress has been made in each area.
Hogan moved the state into the first phase of reopening last week, lifting a stay-at-home order and allowing retail stores, churches, barbers and hair salons to open at 50% capacity and allowing manufacturing to resume.
Several local jurisdictions have not adopted the steps in Hogan’s plan, including Baltimore City, where Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has kept a stay-at-home-order in place. Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also are not as permissive as the state.