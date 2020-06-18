Maryland urges local jurisdictions to test at least 10% of population for coronavirus

Maryland officials announced Thursday a goal of testing 10% of the population in each of the state’s 24 jurisdictions for the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, only three counties — Somerset, Wicomico and Dorchester — have reached that mark, according to state data. Queen Anne’s, Garrett, Cecil and Calvert counties are all beneath 5%.
In a letter addressed to local leaders, Robert R. Neall, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, and deputy health secretary Fran Phillips urged local health departments to utilize the state’s quantity of available tests. There are more than 150 testing locations statewide, according to the letter.
“As part of our COVID-19 testing expansion, Maryland continues to make large quantities of specimen collection kits directly available to local health departments,” the letter read. “Given that the state has a long-term strategic supply of tests, there is no need to stockpile these resources or turn away our allocations. Instead, we ask that your local health departments use these tests to increase the number and capacity of community-based testing sites. We urge you to make every effort and come up with innovative ways to provide your residents and businesses with open and convenient access to testing.”
In the Baltimore region, Baltimore City has the highest testing rate at 8.5%, according to state data. Baltimore County has tested 7.9% of its population, Howard County is at 6.9%, Carroll County is at 6.7%, Anne Arundel County is at 5.9% and Harford County is at 5.7%.
The state will begin releasing these metrics daily, along with other coronavirus data.
Maryland has reported an average of more than 10,000 test results over the past week, with the letter stating the state’s goal is 20,000. The most results Maryland has reported in one day was 16,354 on May 28.
On Thursday, the state reported 260 new cases of the virus, its fewest since March 31, to raise the total of infections in Maryland to 63,229.