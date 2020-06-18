Maryland urges local jurisdictions to test at least 10% of population for coronavirus

“As part of our COVID-19 testing expansion, Maryland continues to make large quantities of specimen collection kits directly available to local health departments,” the letter read. “Given that the state has a long-term strategic supply of tests, there is no need to stockpile these resources or turn away our allocations. Instead, we ask that your local health departments use these tests to increase the number and capacity of community-based testing sites. We urge you to make every effort and come up with innovative ways to provide your residents and businesses with open and convenient access to testing.”