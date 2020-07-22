Maryland schools Superintendent Karen Salmon expected to make announcement Wednesday

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon plans to make an announcement in a news conference with Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday at 5 p.m.
State officials have not said what the announcement concerns, but it comes as Maryland school systems weigh whether to hold virtual or in-person schooling beginning in August and September.
Most of the school systems in the Baltimore area have decided to begin the school year virtually, including Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties, and will decide later whether to add in-person classes. Harford County will have online classes, but is also opening learning centers where students can work through online lessons with an adult.
Some school systems have pushed the start of the year until after Labor Day.
Nationally, teachers unions have said they may challenge decisions to open in-person instruction. The Maryland State Education Association, the statewide teachers union, has called on the state to have all public schools begin the year virtually. Salmon has not indicated that she is considering a mandate to reopen schools.
While it’s unclear what Salmon plans to announce, some have called for the state to make determinations on when the school year will end, what graduation requirements should be and what happens to the length of the school year if serious outbreaks of COVID-19 were to occur.
Also unclear is what will happen with testing, such as annual state math and reading assessments and tests required for graduation. Many of those exams are required under federal law, but the U.S. Education Department waived those requirements after schools closed in March.
The state could also provide guidance or place restrictions on extracurricular activities, such as sports.
Educators and state leaders need to focus current efforts on getting virtual schooling right in order to maintain instruction should another outbreak of COVID-19 disrupt the year, said MSEA president Cheryl Bost.
Getting virtual school right means students must have access to a computer or tablet as well as an internet connection, Bost said.
She suggested that state officials work with cable companies and the federal government to increase internet access or put hotspots on buses to be driven to students’ neighborhoods during the day.
“I think folks need to realize we’re in such a new paradigm that nothing is really off the table,” she said. “We need to get creative.”
After virtual learning is established, educators should their turn focus to determining whether students are on track for graduation, Bost said.
Bost called on Hogan and other state officials to provide schools with technology and hand sanitizer as part of their COVID-19 response.