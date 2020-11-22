Maryland reports 2,168 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths Sunday

Maryland reported 2,168 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 18 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state has reported 2,000 or more new cases in seven of the past nine days — a number not seen before this period.
The state has now seen a thousand or more cases reported for 18 straight days.
The state also reported 1,237 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 1,229 Saturday. Hospitalizations have more than tripled since early October. With some hospitals reaching capacity, Maryland officials have ramped up a program to transfer patients between facilities.
The new data brings the state to a total of 182,139 confirmed virus cases and 4,279 deaths since March. There has been an increase in demand for testing as the virus has surged, leaving long lines for testing at times in Baltimore and other jurisdictions.
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate was 6.82%, down from 7.13% Saturday. That figure stood at 4.54% just two weeks ago.
This story will be updated.