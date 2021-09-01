Baltimore City schools to mandate COVID vaccine for high school athletes; hint that employee mandate may follow

Baltimore City Public Schools will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all high school student athletes prior to the winter and spring sports seasons, with officials hinting that they are considering a similar mandate for all employees.
High school students must be vaccinated before the start of the season, which for winter sports falls on Nov. 1. School officials are not requiring vaccinations for athletes participating in fall sports because the season is underway, although students are strongly encouraged to become inoculated, the announcement states.
Officials said the precaution will keep students safe while allowing them to play with minimized disruption.
Student athletes who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days if they come into close contact with an individual who is COVID-positive. By comparison, students who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they are symptom-free, officials said in the announcement.
“We’ve already seen that quarantines of close contacts on athletic teams can mean that large numbers of team members can be quarantined at once — potentially resulting in forfeited games,” the announcement states.
The announcement also disclosed that system leaders are hoping to expand the mandate to all employees. Officials are working with union partners on details and will provide an update in the coming days.
While vaccination is not currently required for employees this fall, city schools required in the spring all school-based staff to be vaccinated or participate in weekly COVID testing. According to the system, 85% of teachers and 92% of principals are vaccinated.
