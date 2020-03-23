Medical gear from Strategic National Stockpile being shipped out from site near Baltimore

"Today we are taking the supplies [provided by the federal government], such as gowns and gloves and the things that health departments, hospitals, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, nursing homes, and Emergency Medical Services around the state that are in short supply,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Malloy in the release, which was posted to the Air Force website. “I’ve always been proud to wear this uniform, especially when we get deployed on the federal side. But, this time being activated on the state side, I feel really proud to be able to serve my community and be able to help those in our community, those in need.”