House Majority leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.”
The House majority leader, 82, said in a statement that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. He plans to work from home, following public health guidance on quarantining, and will use proxy voting.
“I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue the carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For The People,” he said.
Hoyer, who ranks just behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is one of many congressional members to test positive in recent weeks.
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney tested positive last week, and in January the virus swept through Congress with about a dozen members contracting the virus.