Stella Maris did not consult Baltimore County before bringing in coronavirus patients, Olszewski says

Stella Maris in Timonium did not notify the Baltimore County Health Department before bringing four coronavirus patients to the nursing home’s new COVID-19 unit, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement Thursday.
In the statement, Olszewski, a Democrat, said the lack of communication “raises concerns.”
“Baltimore County’s Health Department was not consulted about the decision to transport the patients and was notified after this occurred," he said in the statement. "Our team is now in contact with the Maryland Department of Health and the facility to ensure precautions are being taken and that appropriate public health protocols and control measures are being followed.”
Stella Maris has been authorized by the state to provide overflow capacity for overcrowded hospitals with up to 39 additional beds in a pair of COVID-19 units separated from its main nursing home, according to a Certificate of Need issued by the Maryland Health Care Commission last week.
A Stella Maris spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about Olszewski’s claims.
Baltimore Sun reporter Wilborn Nobles III contributed to this article.