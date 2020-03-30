Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Marylanders to stop spread of coronavirus

Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday issued a stay-at-home order for Marylanders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
That means no one should leave their home for any reason other than essential work, to get food or other fundamental reason. He said no one should travel outside of the state or ride public transportation unless it is “absolutely necessary.”
“We are no longer asking,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the state will enforce the directive. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the order is guilty of a misdemeanor.
The state will be sending a public safety announcement to cell phones today to spread the word about the stay-at-home directive.
“This is a rapidly escalating emergency situation,” the governor said.
Hogan said he is especially concerned about an outbreak in the region because it is home to federal workers leading the emergency response. He said more than 404,000 federal workers live in Maryland, Washington and Virginia. Among the federal agencies based in Maryland are the National Institutes of Health and Federal Drug Administration.
Hogan said he is grateful to the president and the Congress for coming together in a bipartisan way to deliver the stimulus package, including money for unemployment benefits, food stamps and child care.
Three drive-thru testing sites have opened at Motor Vehicle Administration emissions stations in Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Belair, Hogan said.
Additionally, a testing site has opened at FedEx Field in Lanover. Testing at the sites is “strictly limited” to those with orders and an appointment, Hogan said.
The state has ordered 500 new beds for on-site surge expansion at Maryland hospitals with an option for another 500 to be deployed based on any virus hotspots. Hogan said the state has also ordered more tests for hospitals to expand on site.
This story will be updated.