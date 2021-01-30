Case of new coronavirus variant discovered in Baltimore area, Maryland officials say

The first case of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa has been detected in the Baltimore metropolitan area, Maryland officials announced Saturday.
Known as the B.1.351, the variant may be more contagious but is not believed to cause more serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The variant had become prevalent in South Africa and was first discovered in the United States in South Carolina on Thursday.
“The case is an adult living in the Baltimore metro area, who has no recent international travel,” Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said in a Tweet. “Comprehensive contact tracing is underway,”
That the individual had not traveled internationally is concerning because it’s likely they contracted it in the community, officials said in a statement released by Hogan’s office.
“State health officials are closely monitoring the B.1.351 variant of (COVID-19) in the state,” Hogan said in the statement. “We strongly encourage Marylanders to practice extra caution to limit the additional risk of transmission.”
Hogan urged residents to practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands regularly.
It’s the second variant of the virus detected in Maryland. The first, B.1.1.7, which is known as the U.K. variant, was identified in Maryland Jan. 12. Seven people in Maryland have contracted that strain, which is believed to be widespread in the country.
