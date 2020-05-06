Sinclair Broadcast withdraws financial outlook as sports shutdown continues

Sinclair Broadcast Group has withdrawn its financial outlook for fiscal 2020 because of uncertainty over when professional sports will resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Hunt Valley-based TV station owner said Wednesday.
“These are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the economy, businesses and lifestyles in extraordinary and uncommon ways,” Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
The broadcaster on March 2 had projected sports media revenues of $3.52 billion to $3.55 billion for the year.
Sinclair had completed a $10.6 billion deal to acquire 21 regional sports networks and Fox College Sports from Disney in August. The networks own exclusive local rights to 42 professional teams, including 14 MLB teams, 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.
Sinclair also invested in a 20% ownership stake in the YES Network in August and launched the Marquee regional sports network in February.
Ripley said Sinclair has acted quickly to manage nonessential costs and transition its employees to working from home. The broadcaster said it has deferred noncritical capital expenses, delayed nonessential hiring and reduced discretionary expenses until conditions improve.
“We are confident that our diversified revenue streams, content, and delivery platforms will allow us to see our company through the pandemic’s effects and that we will be able to meet our liquidity needs,” Ripley said.
Sinclair reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday. Revenue jumped 123% to $1.6 billion with gains driven largely by the acquisition of the sports networks, an increase in political advertising and higher retransmission fees, which the broadcaster charges cable providers. Wall Street analysts had expected sales of $1.65 billion.
The broadcaster said media revenue came in $31 million below the low end of the company’s guidance due partly to the impact of the pandemic on advertising revenues.
Sinclair reported net income of $123 million, or $1.35 per share, for the three months that ended March 31, compared with net income of $22 million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2019.
The company beat analysts’ earnings estimates of 2 cents per share.
