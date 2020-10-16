Sinclair Broadcast will remove broadcast commentary dismissive of mask-wearing as way to slow COVID-19

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Hunt Valley-based TV station owner and operator, said Friday it will remove commentary in its latest “America This Week” program that dismisses mask-wearing as way to slow COVID-19.
The edition of the weekly program with host Eric Bolling is slated to air this weekend on local news programs across the country on Sinclair-owned or operated TV stations. It is already available on Sinclair station websites.
“It has been brought to our attention that in the upcoming episode of 'America this Week,’ it may be viewed that Eric did not provide necessary context when providing commentary about the recent rise in new coronavirus cases," said Ronn Torossian, a Sinclair spokesman, in a statement Friday.
Torossian said Bolling is committed to discussing important issues, “but in this instance recognizes that his words may be misinterpreted.”
The broadcaster known for pushing conservative perspectives on the news said it has decided to edit the episode and remove a portion in which Bolling says, “closing down cities and economies and wearing your tube socks around your face hasn’t slowed the virus down."
Public health experts say social distancing can slow the spread of the virus, while face masks can reduce the size of droplets from the mouth and nose that spread COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, making people less likely to infect someone else. The virus has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone and more than a million worldwide.
Bolling’s remarks were part of commentary in which he blamed the Chinese government for spreading the pandemic by altering the virus in a lab. He says that while supporters of President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden attack each other, Americans have lost sight of the “real perpetrators."
“Coronavirus has ripped America apart at the seams,” he says. “Now, that’s not Trump’s fault. And closing down cities and economies and wearing your tube socks around your face hasn’t slowed the virus down, and that’s not Biden’s fault either."
Sinclair did not elaborate on how Bolling’s words may have been misinterpreted.