Maryland reports 776 new coronavirus cases after moving into Stage Three of its reopening plan

Maryland officials reported 776 new coronavirus cases on Saturday — a slight decline from the previous day, when the state moved into Stage Three of its reopening plan.
The state has confirmed 111,607 total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since it started collecting data in March.
Maryland added seven more deaths since Friday, bringing the fatality toll from the illness to 3,652. An additional 144 people have probably died due to COVID-19, but laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis are pending.
Officials on Saturday reported that hospitalizations declined by 42 to a total of 353, continuing a week-long stretch in which that metric has remained below 400. Of those hospitalized, 100 are in intensive care, which is eight fewer than Friday.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate of 3.46% is a slight decrease from Friday, according to the health department.
Johns Hopkins, which calculates the positivity rate differently, reports Maryland’s rate is 5.2%, according to its coronavirus resource center. Hopkins calculates the rate using the number of people tested, while the state uses the total number of tests administered.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan moved the state into Stage Three of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing all businesses — including movie theaters and other entertainment venues — to reopen at limited capacity, subject to local restrictions, before Labor Day weekend.