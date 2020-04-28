Second inmate in Jessup Correctional Institution dies from coronavirus, corrections official confirms

An inmate in his 60s who suffered from several underlying health conditions died from COVID-19 Monday night, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
He is the second inmate to have died at the Jessup Correctional Institution and had been hospitalized since April 13, the department said. That is the same day that the first death was recorded.
The inmate’s death comes just a day after the department reported over 200 cases of COVID-19 among inmates, guards and other staff at its facilities throughout the state.
Jessup Correctional Institution has 52 total cases, including 17 inmates, 22 correctional officers and administrative employees, giving it the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state system.
