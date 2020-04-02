Second Baltimore City schools staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday that a second staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school system said the individual worked at Steuart Hill Academic Academy in Baltimore’s Franklin Square neighborhood and tested positive for COVID-19 after the schools closed March 13.
“Once the person’s condition was known, they immediately ceased contact with the campus,” the school system said in a news release. “Based on discussions and a review of the timeline, the individual contracted the virus after schools were closed.”
City schools confirmed their first known positive case of coronavirus Sunday with an employee at Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School.
Neither employee was not identified.
“In recent days, federal and state leaders have been clear that as we learn more about the spread of COVID-19, additional cases will become known,” the schools said. “City Schools places the highest priority on the health, safety, and well-being of our community while working diligently to support the education and social needs of its families.”
The district said it is working to practice social distancing while distributing emergency meals and learning packets as well as cleaning and sanitizing high-use areas.