Employee at Seagirt Marine Terminal at Port of Baltimore tests positive for the coronavirus

An employee at the Seagirt Marine Terminal has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration announced Tuesday.
The employee is in quarantine and the Port Administration is conducting contact tracing to determine whether there are others who have come into contact with the employee and need to self-quarantine.
The Seagirt Marine Terminal at the Port of Baltimore closed its gates noon Tuesday and the Port Administration will clean and disinfect its building before reopening its doors. Seagirt is expected to reopen 6 a.m. Thursday.
In February, the terminal reduced its operating hours because of declines in imports stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.