Baltimore mayor issues new order to keep more strict COVID measures, deviating from state and neighbors’ plans

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday enacted a new mandate to keep in place the city’s existing COVID-19 restrictions — deviating from Gov. Larry Hogan’s lifting most capacity restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread, a mandate adopted by all of the counties surrounding the city.
Restaurants and bars can continue to seat patrons at 50% capacity outdoors and 25% capacity indoors, per Scott’s executive order. Meanwhile, retailers, fitness centers, libraries, museums, casinos, barber shops and salons, as well as theaters and outdoor entertainment venues, can entertain a quarter of their maximum volume of customers.
A spokeswoman for Scott, Stefanie Mavronis, foreshadowed his action in a statement Thursday. She said the “public health indicators clearly do not warrant reopening at the governor’s pace at this time.”
In a statement released by his office, Scott said “public health indicators,” including a plateau of new daily coronavirus infections in the city, required his administration to maintain the course of its COVID-19 plan. His administration regularly revisits coronavirus restrictions, meaning he’ll reconsider the measures with Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on March 22.
As of Thursday, Baltimore’s testing positivity rate was below the state average but it’s seven-day average of infections per capita was well above Maryland’s. Over the last week, Baltimore averaged about 19.3 cases per 100,000 residents; the statewide average was 13.7, according to Maryland Department of Health metrics.
The city also averaged almost 91 new infections daily over the last week, according Baltimore City Health Department data. Intensive care and acute care at city’s 11 hospitals were 84% and 87% full, respectively, though just a sliver of those beds were occupied by patients battling the coronavirus’ effects.
“Baltimore City will stay the course and make a responsible decision at the pace we originally established,” Scott, a Democrat, said. “Although the latest trends in public health data are promising, Baltimore is not in the clear just yet.”
Scott’s order, which went into effect Friday morning, comes on the heels of Hogan’s easing of restrictions statewide. Citing declines in the key metrics health officials the Republican governor on Tuesday lifted capacity limits on restaurants, bars and most other businesses while allowing large venues to reopen at half capacity.
He urged localities to fall in line, a call all but a few have already heeded. The city’s neighbors Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties all went along with Hogan’s mandates. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties opted for stricter measures.
Local leaders had scrambled to consult attorneys because Hogan’s latest order scrapped language in previous editions which allowed localities to institute stricter rules based on the Governor’s authority, rendering all orders that relied on Hogan’s power “null and void” starting at 5 p.m.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office weighed in on the issue, confirming that Hogan’s order stripped localities’ ability to act on the his authority but left room for them to enact stricter measures based on different elements of state and local laws.
That’s why Scott had to sign a new executive order to maintain the same measures. His new order draws from the city’s emergency powers to protect lives from COVID-19 derived from the Maryland Public Safety Act, the Baltimore City Emergency Operations Plan, the city’s health code and the state’s Code of Maryland Regulations.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.