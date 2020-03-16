Maryland school leaders and health experts say coronavirus shutdown could take longer than two weeks

School leaders and health experts say a long term shutdown of schools — perhaps through the end of the school year — seems increasingly likely with new federal guidance showing a short closure has little impact on slowing the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon said she was looking at extending the closure of schools beyond the two weeks already announced. The state’s 24 school superintendents will talk to Salmon Monday afternoon about next steps.
That follows new CDC guidance, released Friday, that indicates schools should be closed between eight and 20 weeks in order to have the greatest impact on the spread of disease. However there are potential downsides, according to the CDC, including the likelihood that children will continue to find places to congregate.
“It almost seems prudent that schools be shut down for the rest of the year,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators. Domenech said he will propose schools remain closed for a long period, and is talking with other national education leaders about whether to ask that President Donald Trump recommend schools be closed.
Superintendents across the nation are expected to receive a briefing by the CDC on Tuesday.
One question that remains is how long schools should close and will it be announced immediately.
“If you shut down the school for four weeks, have you really had an impact” on the spread?" Domenech asked. Superintendents would like to get better clarity on those issues from the CDC, he said.
“I think it is very unlikely that schools will reopen” in two weeks, said Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in the Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Not all countries hit hard by the virus have closed schools. Singapore kept their schools open but they adopted very aggressive health measures to clean schools and prevent the spread. And South Korea was able to use sophisticated methods to track down people who had been exposed, quarantine and test them. “They have had greater testing capacity to do these things that it seems like we are still moving toward,” Sell said.
A long term closure of schools is not something public health experts take lightly and is recognized to have “incredible economic consequences,” she said. In the United States whether schools are closed for many month will depend on how effective the social distancing measures that have been put in place will work. “This is a policy decision that people are still grappling with. It remains to be seen if all the measures work in the context of our country,” she said.
About half of all school children in the nation — about 35.9 million — are now at home, according to Education Week which has been tracking school closures. As of noon Monday, 35 states have decided to close public schools. Combined with district closures in other states, at least 69,000 schools are closed.
There are 98,277 public schools in the U.S. and almost 50.8 million public school students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
In addition, the CDC said in 40 percent of families, grandparents, an age group most most likely to contract a severe case of the disease, will be taking care of children home from school.
Parents are beginning to take the situation more seriously since Hogan began putting in place stringent measures to contain the spread, said Joe Kane, the treasurer of the Baltimore’s Parent and Community Advisory Board.
Many parents expect the school closing to be extended beyond two weeks, but if schools remain shut for months parents will need a lot of guidance from city school officials.
“Across the city, we are a district with high concentrations of poverty," Kane said. "How does this play out long term?”
For some students, Kane said, the schools aren’t just centers for learning and eating, they also serve as the place for students to get eye exams, glasses and see a dentist. “For parents, we just need plans and more communications.”
In particular, he said, parents will want to know if summer school will be available and what happens to their child’s education when it is stopped in the middle of the year?
“A lot has happened over the weekend,” he said. “I think parents read about what is happening across the world, and they understand this is just the beginning.”