Desks six feet apart? Elementary only? Temperatures taken at the door? Maryland schools plan for contingencies

“We would want every child in front of a teacher. So that is going to be the preferred mode,” said John Davis, Baltimore City schools chief of schools. Currently, the school system is looking at students coming to school on a rotation that would have them in school one day and off the next. “You have to start some place. We are starting with the A day, B day,” but Davis said the system is looking at “all kinds of other models, the developing research and talking to our families.”