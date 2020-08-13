Lawmakers, superintendents want statewide metrics to determine when schools should resume in-person classes

Several state legislators and school superintendents are calling for clear, statewide standards schools must meet in order to reopen for face-to-face instruction.
In a call with legislators, three Maryland superintendents representing different areas of the state, said they would like clear metrics or standards that must be met so that schools can reopen safely, including the rate of spread of the virus, the amount of personal protective gear available, and how rapidly tests can be done.
“We believe that it is critical that MSDE and the health department come together to establish metrics that are thoughtful,” said Montgomery County School Superintendent Jack Smith.
With nearly all school systems starting the year all online in the next few weeks, school leaders said they are beginning to think through what conditions have to exist to bring students back into the buildings.
Sen. Paul Pinsky, who represents Prince George’s County, said the failure by the Maryland State Department of Education to come up with clear standards leaves the 24 Maryland superintendents working with each of their health departments to do the job.
The superintendents will discuss the issue at a Friday meeting, said Talbot County Superintendent Kelly Griffith, who heads an association of Maryland superintendents, and was on the call with the legislators. She said the superintendents agree that they need criteria, and have noted that other states have set up similar measures.
“We are going to present it to the group and we are going to have a discussion about moving forward,” she said. “The lead on this needs to be our state health director and our local health directors.”
And Baltimore City schools CEO Sonja Santelises said it would be far better for there to be consistent guidelines across the state so that students, parents and teachers in every school district have clear reopening requirements. Baltimore City has been working with experts at Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland to help establish how to safely reopen schools, she said, and that expertise could be used to help decide those metrics.
The superintendents said the CDC guidelines and other guidance from the state is not prescriptive enough to help them navigate all the difficult environments in schools. For instance, Santelises said she realized school secretaries should be placed behind plexigass barriers — but barriers aren’t mentioned in CDC guidance.
City school leaders have learned from a summer school session that brought back 300 to 400 students. While teachers were at first afraid to return Santelises said they began to feel comfortable when they understood that safety precautions were in place and only 7 or 8 children would be in each classroom.
There were no outbreaks, she said, but rapid testing is important to have available so that decisions can be made quickly if there is a positive case. In one instance this year, she said, an employee waited two weeks to receive a negative COVID-19 test result, shutting down the facility during the interim.
“Rapid testing is going to be critical to reopening,” Smith said.
Currently, superintendents are all buying their own personal protective gear for schools, but the legislators said it would be cheaper for school systems if they were not competing with each other on the market. The state, Pinsky said, could probably have purchased larger quantities of the equipment at a cheaper rate.
In a statement, the education department said there is enough guidance in the governor’s plan.
“Local school systems can be more restrictive as needed. As Maryland includes rural, urban, and suburban communities and variable levels of COVID positivity, the recovery plan provides the necessary guardrails and flexibility for local school systems to customize plans to best fit individual communities,” the statement said.
Smith, Santelises and Griffith also said the public conversation must shift between whether schools should be all online or all in-person, to considering other options, such as bringing back small numbers of students who are the most vulnerable.
“We have to come up with a good collective response,” said Smith. “Otherwise ... should we just disband public education? What if there isn’t a vaccine in a year or two years? Are we really going to stay out of school for multiple years?”
Latest Coronavirus
Pinsky said he hoped that if the state does not quickly begin to come up with metrics for reopening schools, the 24 superintendents will put together a group to work with health officials. The role of the health officials is important in determining the criteria, Griffith said, because superintendents are not trained to make health decisions.