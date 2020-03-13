Maryland school districts will still feed needy students while closed for coronavirus threat

Several Maryland school districts are planning to continue providing meals to students in need as officials try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced Thursday that all Maryland public schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. Schools will re-open on March 30.
The closures will affect many students — about 100,000 in Baltimore City and County schools alone — who rely on free school meals. Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said their district will be launching at least eight emergency food distribution sites at “strategically located” schools citywide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday through Friday.
The Baltimore sites include Alexander Hamilton Elementary School, The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School, Yorkwood Elementary School, John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Arlington Elementary School, Beechfield Elementary/Middle School, Sinclair Lane Elementary School, and the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
The meals will be available to students ages 18 and younger, Santelises said. She said the district will also provide these meals to school program participants with disabilities who are older than 18. The meals will be free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.
The district will also be working closely with Baltimore City’s Emergency Food Working Group to identify additional options for food access and distribution for the week of March 23.
“This is a period of challenge,” Santelises said. “But the city schools family and Baltimore city at large have continued to weather many a storms and I am most confident that we will weather this one as well.”
Nonprofit organizations are also stepping up to provide food to students and residents. Lashawna Spencer, a family service coordinator at the Patterson Park branch of the Dayspring Head Start program, was in Lutherville on Friday to gather food from the Baltimore Hunger Project organization.
Dayspring Head Start is opening their doors for a few hours and days each week for families to grab nonperishable food and fruits, Spencer said. The program has spent several days advising families to self-quarantine, Spencer said, and her organization wants families to have access to food that’s otherwise difficult to obtain due to the lack of transportation and the pandemic itself.
“Everybody is kind of freaking out about what life will be like for the next two weeks … but the thing they’re worried about the most is how they’re going to be eating for the next couple of days,” Spencer said.
Lynne B. Kahn, founder and executive director of Baltimore Hunger Project, said each week they support 700 children who receive free or reduced lunch from Baltimore city and Baltimore County schools each week. The organization sends out weekend food packages to students, and Kahn said they’re currently worried about students who may not have food at home during the virus outbreak.
Kahn said they’ve mobilized volunteers to come by their warehouse to pick up extra food that can be donated to families in need during the outbreak. The organization works directly with 25 schools in Baltimore County and the city.
Baltimore County Public Schools will provide bagged grab-and-go lunches — a cold sandwich, fruit, juice and milk — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16. The meals can be picked up in the parking lots of the site locations available on the district’s website.
The Howard County Public School System will provide free grab-and-go items, and meals to anyone younger than age 18, beginning Tuesday. The meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at four school sites and five mobile sites through March 27, excluding weekends.
Howard County meals will be provided at Howard High School, Oakland Mills Middle School, Swansfield Elementary School, and Cradlerock Elementary School/Lake Elkhorn Middle School. Meals will also be available outside Laurel Woods Elementary School , Ducketts Lane Elementary School, Bushy Park Elementary School, Glenwood Monarch Mills Apartments and Forest Ridge Apartments.
Harford County Public Schools will be serving meals in communities beginning Tuesday and will do so for the duration of their closures. Details and site locations will be available at the county’s school webpage.
Carroll County Public Schools is participating in the Emergency Feeding Program to provide meals to children under age 18 without charge. Food distribution will occur midday Monday through Friday. Individuals must bring their children with them when they walk or drive up to the sites to receive meals. Details are on the district’s website.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide students with a curbside pickup of hot lunches at 31 school sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mobile meals vehicles will also deliver meals to 21 additional sites in six communities on weekdays.
Each child will be provided a single free meal each day. Children must be between the ages of 2 and 18, but do not have to be eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Adults cannot accept meals on behalf of children. Details are online.