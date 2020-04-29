Salisbury traces spike in coronavirus cases to poultry plants. Officials worry Trump’s order could be a source of tension.

“The numbers are going up because more and more people are being tested, and the health departments and hospitals have a combined effort to reach into the poultry industry, the plants, the families of workers, etc.," he said. "With the mass testing that is about to take place across Delmarva, the ‘positive’ numbers have a chance to significantly increase. It does not mean that hospitals could become overrun with patients, nor does it mean epidemic concerns in our communities.”