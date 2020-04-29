Salisbury traces spike in coronavirus cases to poultry plants. Officials worry Trump’s order could be a source of tension.

Officials in Salisbury are pointing to area poultry workers as the likely source of a high concentration of coronavirus cases in the town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The city, which was identified as one of the worst COVID-19 infection sites in the country by The New York Times, is also home to Perdue Farms — a major processor of chicken, pork and turkey.
But President Donald Trump’s signed an executive order Tuesday ordering meat processing plants such as Perdue that supply the country with protein products must remain functional even as their employees fall ill — a potential source of tension that could endanger workers and wreak havoc on the nation’s food supply chain, officials said.
“If staffs get sick, it’s not possible to function," said Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day. "I’m not sure how meaningful [the executive order] is on the ground, but people are worried about it.”
Perdue operates its headquarters and a chicken processing facility in Salisbury, with other nearby plants in Sussex County, Delaware, a region that has been incorporated into the city’s metropolitan statistical area. Day said the Times’ figures, which sites 1,800 new cases of the coronavirus over the last two weeks, count patients who may live and work in Sussex County but have crossed over into Salisbury’s Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Still, as one of the largest employers in the area, Perdue helps drive the economic wellbeing of the Delmarva Peninsula, Day said, and interconnects thousands of lives within its web of facilities and offices.
“If you want to know how the virus moves, look where people move,” said Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day. “Critical action is needed in support of poultry workers, in particular.”
Perdue did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But Day said the regional plants have reduced staffs by 20% per shift as worker salaries and production output remain stagnant.
He also said while Peninsula Regional Medical Center had not yet reached capacity, the number of patients seeking treatment had grown by about 50% over the past weekend. He said data reflects a need to expand testing capacity among the area’s meat workers to keep them safe and production output consistent.
“There’s been recognition that poultry workers need a higher degree of testing attention than our population might otherwise imply,” he said.
To address the surge in COVID-19 patients, the medical center has added about 40 beds, outfitting conference rooms and offices into temporary intensive care units, according to public documents submitted to the Maryland Health Care Commission. Single occupancy dormitories at Salisbury University have been converted to house recovering patients, though no patients at the hospital have transitioned there yet, said Roger Follebout Jr., spokesman for the Peninsula health system, in an email.
Follebout said the Wicomico Country Health Department will run a mass drive-thru screening event for local poultry workers and their families this weekend. The county reported 350 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday — which underscores the likely susceptibility of poultry workers in the region compared to the rest of the county.
“The numbers are going up because more and more people are being tested, and the health departments and hospitals have a combined effort to reach into the poultry industry, the plants, the families of workers, etc.," he said. "With the mass testing that is about to take place across Delmarva, the ‘positive’ numbers have a chance to significantly increase. It does not mean that hospitals could become overrun with patients, nor does it mean epidemic concerns in our communities.”
Follebout declined to comment on the hospital’s coordination efforts or interaction with regional meat plants.
In a text message, Wicomico County Health Department spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said the county had enlisted the help of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to assist in curbing community transmission.
On Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents much of the country’s meatpacking industry, called on protein companies to take more steps to protect their employees.
“Tyson and every company across this vital industry, must immediately join with UFCW in calling for federal and state elected leaders to designate these frontline workers as first responders," said union President Marc Perrone in a statement. “Temporary first responder status ensures these workers have priority access to the COVID-19 testing and protective equipment they need to continue doing these essential jobs.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was expected to address issues within the meat and poultry industry at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Annapolis.
