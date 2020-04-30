Coronavirus outbreak at Charles County nursing home leaves 35 dead, families with questions

The call from the nursing home that so many family members fear these days came shortly after midnight April 10 for Rosa Hernandez: Your mother is having trouble breathing.
Rosa Inguanzo was rushed to the hospital, where she was tested for the coronavirus. It was positive, and Inquanzo died later that morning.
The 90-year-old former teacher had lived at Sagepoint Senior Living Services in LaPlata, where according to the state 34 residents and one staffer have succumbed to the virus, more than any other nursing home in Maryland.
Hernandez said she called Sagepoint to let them know that her mother had the virus and died. She said she was met with silence.
“What hurts me the most is I have yet to hear from them — not a word,” she said. “It’s like my mom never existed. It’s so heartbreaking. That was her home.”
The number of deaths at the Sagepoint has alarmed many in Southern Maryland. Throughout the state, with nursing home residents making up more than half of the COVID-19 deaths, the grief of some family members is mixed with questions about whether more could have been done to protect this elderly, vulnerable population.
In and around LaPlata, a town of about 9,500 that is the seat of Charles County, the deaths have touched many.
“Worried and shocked and bewildered — you pick the word,” said State Sen. Arthur Ellis, who represents Charles County. “That’s really staggering. Those are family members, members of the community. It’s really heartbreaking.”
Ellis said he has been working with county and health officials as well as Sagepoint and other senior living facilities in Charles County to find out what they need.
“I’ll call the governor, I’ll call the Board of Health," said Ellis, a Democrat. “They’re doing a great job, they’ve been responsive.”
Sagepoint issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it had complied with all state and federal guidance and conducted testing of all its residents in early April. On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered universal testing of residents and staff in nursing homes.
Calling the residents “our family members” and their deaths “devastating,” Sagepoint President and CEO Andrea Dwyer said in the prepared statement that the facility had been aggressive and proactive in instituting measures to protect its residents.
“It’s important to remember that this happened to our facility,” she said. “It is not something we caused. It’s something that happened to us. And we have done our very best to manage in this devastating pandemic.”
Dwyer said “the oldest and most vulnerable residents” live in facilities like Sagepoint, where she said the average age is 89 years old and 84 percent of residents would qualify for end-of-life palliative care.
Nonetheless, the deaths have proved upsetting in this small community.
“It’s not a large county,” said Reuben B. Collins II, president of the Charles County Commission. “You know a lot of the families and the individuals that were there.”
He himself had a brother-in-law who had lived at Sagepoint until he fell ill with respiratory problems in March. After hospitals told the family there was nothing more they could do for him, he lived his final days with Collins and his family before dying at the end of last month. The family wonders if he had the virus, because he had not been tested, Collins said.
He said Sagepoint early on sought county and state guidance, and that officials would continue to support the nursing home as it addressed the outbreak.
Deron Tross administers the Facebook group Charles County Matters, where the coronavirus outbreak has drawn much comment.
Tross said he has heard from staff at the facility who were scared to go to work because they said that at least initially there weren’t enough masks and other protective equipment.
“I think Sagepoint should have gotten out in front of it, and said something earlier,” Tross said.
Joyce Riggs, Sagepoint’s vice president for development and a spokeswoman for the facility, said it has been “challenging” to acquire protective gear, something hospitals also are experiencing. But she said, Sagepoint followed Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines. Those guidelines, revised to accommodate short supplies during the pandemic, loosened previous standards and allowed for re-use under certain circumstances of masks and other formerly disposable protective equipment.
Additionally, there were not enough test kits available initially to test all staff and residents, Riggs said. Staff who needed to be tested because of symptoms or exposure were told to follow up with their primary care provider, she said.
In statements on its website, Sagepoint — like state and county health officials — has said privacy laws limited what it could release about the outbreak. It has been providing written and videotaped updates on its website since March 6.
On Monday, however, the state reversed itself and decided to release specific numbers of cases and deaths for all senior living facilities. That data, released Tuesday and updated Wednesday, showed Sagepoint had 129 cases and 35 deaths. The cases include 97 residents and 32 staffers; the deaths include one staffer.
Sagepoint said as of Wednesday, 96 of 146 residents tested positive, of which 33 died. One staff member also has died, Sagepoint said.
Riggs said she could not explain the discrepancy.
“We can only report what we know,” she told The Sun in an emailed response to questions. “We have been given no explanation from the State of Maryland as to how they have arrived at the number they posted.”
The nursing home learned March 30 that one of its residents had contracted the coronavirus. The resident was being treated for another condition at a hospital and was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Dwyer said in a statement that Sagepoint notified staff and family members and instituted CDC recommendations for using protective equipment and screening of staff members’ temperatures, as well as checking on residents’ respiration. The nursing home already had limited visitation after the governor issued guidance to all nursing homes on March 10.
For the Inguanzo family, losing visitation rights was hard. Hernandez had quit her job as a physical therapist so she could visit her mother daily. She said her mother, a native of Cuba who had degrees in Spanish literature and taught when she lived in Puerto Rico, suffered from dementia and other health problems.
Inguanzo came to live with Hernandez and her husband Edgardo in Waldorf in 2005. But after a fall in July 2018 in which she fractured a vertebrae, she stopped walking, her daughter said, and they moved her to Sagepoint.
On April 5th, Hernandez said, Sagepoint told her Inguanzo was taken to the hospital because her blood pressure was low but after it stabilized she returned to Sagepoint. She said she called the nursing home twice a day after that to monitor her condition. She said she was told her mother was doing well.
But Hernandez said her mother looked weak during the last FaceTime call she received that week.
“She wasn’t herself,” Hernandez said. “She was looking at the phone, she didn’t say much, and I knew the situation was getting bad.”
After midnight early Friday morning, April 10, she received the call about her mother returning to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where she would die several hours later.
Hernandez said the residents and staff should have been tested as soon as the first case emerged on March 30.
From then on, the crisis quickly intensified. According to a timeline Sagepoint released Wednesday, officials began planning to test all residents; that was done April 6.
“As of the date of the universal testing, we had six known diagnosed cases,” the timeline said. “The testing resulted in 79 positive cases proving the asymptomatic spread of this virus. We believe we have saved lives because of what we did.”
Riggs said the facility initially had trouble getting adequate supplies to test as many people as they wanted. It has been a common complaint throughout the outbreak, with everyone from Gov. Larry Hogan to medical experts saying they have not been able to procure adequate testing supplies.
“We have supported universal testing of all residents,” Sagepoint said in a statement late Tuesday, “and proactively fought hard to make testing happen with little support from any local or state agencies."
It took several days, before Sagepoint received the "finalized” test result for its residents. They arrived on April 10, the day Inguanzo died.
This story may be updated.