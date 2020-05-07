Maryland fines Charles County nursing home with most coronavirus deaths for failing to protect residents, staff

Saying Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center jeopardized the health and safety of its residents, the Maryland Department of Health is fining the Charles County facility $10,000 a day dating back to March 30 for “widespread deficiencies” in testing, providing its staff with protective equipment and separating those who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sagepoint, which has the most deaths of any nursing home in Maryland, came under scrutiny as officials sought to control the spread of the virus through such facilities, sites of nearly three in five COVID-19 deaths in the state. According to Maryland data, 34 residents and one staff member at the home have died of the respiratory disease and 97 residents and 32 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Your facility failed to implement an effective infection control program,” said a letter Sagepoint dated Wednesday and signed by Patricia Tomsko Nay, executive director of the health department’s Office of Health Care Quality. “Based on the seriousness of these findings, it is imperative that you immediately determine the measures that are necessary to correct these deficient practices, what systemic changes you will develop to ensure that this does not happen again, and what quality improvement process will be implemented to oversee the system.”
The letter to Sagepoint, located in LaPlata in Southern Maryland, accuses the facility of failing to obtain lab result in a timely manner, use appropriate hand hygiene and personal protective equipment, and group together those with known or suspected cases of COVID-19.
Sagepoint officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Previously, the facility has said it “fought hard” to test all residents but received “little support from any local or state agencies.” It attributed its high death rate to the age and medical vulnerability of its residents, who on average are 89 years old.
Asked for an earlier Sun article about staff complaints that they did not have adequate personal protective equipment and had to arrange for their own coronavirus tests, Sagepoint spokeswoman Joyce Riggs said the facility “always had and issued the appropriate PPE to follow the CDC guidelines at each stage however acquiring PPE through all supply chain sources has been and continues to be challenging."
“There were not enough test kits available to universally test staff initially,” Riggs said. “Staff who needed to be tested due to symptoms or exposure were directed to follow up with their primary care provider for screening and testing.”
This article will be updated.