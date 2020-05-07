Maryland fines Charles County nursing home with most coronavirus deaths for failing to protect residents, staff

“Your facility failed to implement an effective infection control program,” said a letter Sagepoint dated Wednesday and signed by Patricia Tomsko Nay, executive director of the health department’s Office of Health Care Quality. “Based on the seriousness of these findings, it is imperative that you immediately determine the measures that are necessary to correct these deficient practices, what systemic changes you will develop to ensure that this does not happen again, and what quality improvement process will be implemented to oversee the system.”