Safeway adopts social distancing protocols in stores

Shoppers in Safeway supermarkets can expect to see some changes meant to keep customers six feet away from others.
Safeway’s parent company, Albertsons Cos., announced new social distancing protocols Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened in the United States and in Maryland. Albertsons will make the changes at its 2,200 U.S. stores, including Safeway stores in the Baltimore region.
The goal is to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on social distancing, the grocer said.
“Social distancing can make a significant difference in our communities as we face this pandemic,” Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons president and CEO, said Tuesday.
The company is installing designated waiting points through floor markers positioned throughout stores. They will be placed at checkout stands and other places where people congregate, such as the deli, bakery and pharmacy.
Customers also will be asked to wait until the customer in front of them has finished collecting their groceries before unloading groceries at checkout.
Other grocers have taken steps such as designating certain hours for seniors and people with compromised immune systems, limiting the number of shoppers in stores and eliminating self-serve areas. Trader Joe’s, for instance, maintains a line outside and allows a few people in at a time.
Albertsons said its store employees already are washing hands regularly and stepping up cleaning and sanitation.
“We believe that the next step toward helping slow and contain the COVID-19 virus is by reinforcing proper social distancing whenever possible,” Sankaran said.
The stores have begun to display “two carts apart" reminders and have seen customers begin to implement social distancing on their own.