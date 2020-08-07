Republican lawmakers blast Montgomery Co. decision to close private schools

Republican lawmakers are piling on to the criticism of Montgomery County, where the county health officer has ordered that private school buildings must remain closed through Oct. 1 to prevent the spread of the coronvirus.
Republican leaders in the House of Delegates sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday urging him to declare that schools are essential operations that should remain open during the pandemic. They also suggest that the Republican governor could withhold funding from county health departments that keep private schools closed.
Montgomery County’s decision to order private schools closed is “a broad and completely inappropriate overreach,” wrote Del. Nic Kipke, the House minority leader, and Del. Kathy Szeliga, the House minority whip.
Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, meanwhile, is asking the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate Montgomery’s decision.
“It is not appropriate for a county health officer to preemptively impose a blanket mandate that no school can safely reopen, regardless of circumstance,” wrote Harris, an anesthesiologist whose district does not include Montgomery County.
The public debate over private schools has raged for a week now.
On July 31, Montgomery’s health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, issued a public health directive banning private and religious schools from holding in-person classes through Oct. 1.
Gayles has said that transmission rates and new caseloads are too high in Montgomery County and the region to safely open school buildings for instruction.
Most public school systems, including Montgomery County’s, already have decided to start the school year online. Some private schools, however, are planning to offer in-person teaching this fall.
Gayles’ order quickly drew condemnation from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who issued his own order on Monday stripping local health officers of the authority to close schools, which had been granted in an earlier executive order this spring.
Gayles responded on Wednesday with a fresh version of his public health directive, this time citing his authority under a portion of Maryland law that requires health officers to take steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
Hogan’s health secretary sent a memo to health officers on Thursday advising against closing schools. But Hogan has taken no further legal steps against Montgomery County.
Both Harris and the Republican state lawmakers aren’t buying Gayles’ statements about infection rates being too high. Harris noted the county’s positivity rate of 2.54% is well below the state’s positivity rate.
He alleges Gayles “is using public health as a stalking horse to further a long-fought campaign against private primary and secondary education.”
In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, Harris acknowledged that the CDC likely cannot reverse Montgomery County’s decision. But he suggested the federal government could strip funding.
“All federal grantees are subject to oversight by the granting agency. Although they likely cannot override the decision directly, an investigation into politicizing public health decisions could result in future or even current federal grants to the county being jeopardized,” Harris wrote in the statement.
Montgomery County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letters Friday morning.