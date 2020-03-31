Gov. Hogan authorizes remote notarization for real estate professionals amid Maryland coronavirus outbreak

The announcement comes as a relief for many in the state’s real estate and title industries, who previously implored the governor to deem the industry as “essential” but also sought ways to limit employees’ contact with others amid the coronavirus outbreak. The highly contagious upper respiratory disease, which according to Johns Hopkins University has sickened over 800,000 people worldwide and killed some 39,000 patients in its wake, continues to wreak physical and financial havoc as it overwhelms hospital systems and slows down the global economy in tandem.