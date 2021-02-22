Marylanders registered to be vaccinated at M&T Bank Stadium. UMMS canceled the appointments, saying the link was ‘inadvertently’ made public.

“During final build-out and preparation yesterday [Saturday] for launch of vaccination registration at the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site, an issue was discovered on a non-public website which inadvertently made an appointment booking link discoverable,” Schwartzberg said in a statement. “We understand there is great interest from people in getting vaccinated and we look forward to continuing to serve the community when the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site opens this coming week.”