What is Ramadan, and how will it be different for Baltimore Muslims during the coronavirus pandemic?

Finally, many Muslims choose Ramadan as the month to make the journey called umrah, a nonmandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca or Medinah, Saudi Arabia, that may be taken at any time of the year. But the holy sites have been shuttered, leaving tens of thousands to change long-held plans. The Islamic Society did not organize a group pilgrimage this year, but Tori said many members had made flight and hotel reservations and had to cancel.