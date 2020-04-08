Baltimore club banger urges listeners to wear face masks during coronavirus pandemic

Inspired, Kelley went to his son Ezekiel, who hosts Be More Open’s “Just Talking” interview program, and asked him to create a song about it. The pair workshopped different versions over the course of a day before coming to the one featured in the video. The elder Kelley added that his son came up with the idea to involve another of Kelley’s children, 13-year-old Nahyah Pack, and ask her to choreograph the dance routine. Pack is in the center of the dance sequence, flanked by Chloe McLeod and Bri’Asha Aldridge — both of whom, like Pack, dance at Pack’s mother Darby Pack’s Maryland Academy of Dance in Owings Mills.