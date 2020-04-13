2 staffers at Baltimore’s Project PLASE shelter test positive for coronavirus; concerns raised about response

Though staff at Baltimore’s Project PLASE homeless shelter were told Wednesday that two of their co-workers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, residents — several of them medically vulnerable — have not been notified, according to a resident and a staffer.
In addition, social distancing and hygiene protocols have not been enforced, they said.
However, Mary C. Slicher, the founder and executive director of Project PLASE, rebutted that contention, saying Sunday night that she was under the belief that a manager informed residents the day after the email was sent out. She said the facility has been proactive in implementing hygiene protocols before and after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Slicher emailed staff members Wednesday to inform them that two workers at the shelter had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and “hence have been in contact with the PLASE shelter facilities.” The email said she then asked staffers to contact their doctors if they interacted with either of the infected staffers in the two days before they exhibited symptoms.
But William Miller, a 65-year-old who has lived at Project PLASE’s Maryland Avenue shelter for the past nine months, said no notice has been given to the residents about the infected staff members.
He said he was close with one of them and recently began “constantly” coughing and experiencing chest pain. Miller said he underwent a drive-thru COVID-19 test Saturday afternoon.
Miller noted last week that several residents, including himself, are HIV-positive or have otherwise compromised immune systems, putting them at greater risk of the virus.
A senior-level employee who was not authorized to speak on the record confirmed Miller’s account that residents have not been informed that staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Slicher said Sunday night that the two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 have been away from the facility since the last week of March.
The incubation period for COVID lasts from two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Slicher’s email said the Baltimore City Health Department would conduct contact tracing for the two infected staff members. A spokesperson for the health department did not respond to calls Sunday requesting comment.
Slicher said Sunday that she has conducted meetings with officials from the health department and that two officials came to the facility Friday to review proper hygiene protocol. The shelter has also conducted “intensive cleaning” since early March, Slicher said.
Project PLASE (People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment) addresses homelessness in Baltimore by providing temporary housing, permanent housing and supportive services to homeless adults and families. It recorded $7.4 million in total revenue for 2017, the most recent year for which tax filings were listed online.
Project PLASE, which helped more than 1,500 people between the summers of 2018 and 2019, is poised to expand, with a $24 million redevelopment of Whiteford Hall in southwest Baltimore’s Irvington neighborhood.
The CDC’s guidance for homeless shelters amid the pandemic includes informing those who might have been exposed and using multiple strategies to ensure proper social distancing. A spokesperson for rhe CDC could not be reached Sunday for comment.
“Never have they told the clients, had a conversation with the clients, and said, ‘We got staff members that have been [tested] positive for the coronavirus, so we would advise you to go to your doctor or try to get a test,’ ” Miller said late last week. “They’re putting people’s lives in jeopardy without any thought at all.
“It's almost as if we don't exist, we don't mean nothing, and they can just do what they want to do and not tell us anything.”
Slicher’s Wednesday email said shelter staff and residents have been screened once a day for the 10 days prior, having had their temperature taken daily. Slicher wrote that she was working to get infrared thermometers, which can measure temperature without making contact. She also recommended disinfecting areas that hands regularly touch at least four times a day.
A document linked on Project PLASE’s website’s homepage detailing the organization’s plan to respond to COVID-19 is dated March 19. The document appears to be Public PLASE’s most recent public communication regarding its preparation for the pandemic.
Miller, who helped start the Bmore POWER organization, which passes out naloxone in areas of Baltimore hit hard by drug overdoses, said as far as he’s aware, Slicher’s cleaning and disinfecting recommendations haven’t been enforced.
He said Sunday that he’s seen only “some” staff members wear masks but that the practice has not been made mandatory. Miller also said residents haven’t been given masks and he recently went outside the facility to get two masks for residents.
Slicher said Sunday that masks were given to staff two to three weeks ago and given to residents last week.
The senior-level employee on Sunday corroborated Miller’s account regarding a lack of enforcement of hygiene protocols.
Latest Coronavirus
Slicher acknowledged Sunday that “there’s some challenges in a communal setting” with social distancing, but the facility is “doing the best we can,” including limiting the number of people in the dining area to eight to 10 people at a time.