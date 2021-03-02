Pratt Library locations around Baltimore reopening at 25% capacity March 8

The Pratt Library will open all its locations at 25% capacity March 8 for limited services, including browsing and computer use.
Patrons will be able to browse and borrow items, use computers for up to two hours and use copiers and fax machines, according to the library, the library announced Monday. Security will limit entry once the building reaches 25% capacity.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors must have their temperature checked, answer health screening questions, and provide information for contact tracing.
All seating areas inside the libraries will be closed, and frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day, the library said. Any items handled by customers will be placed in quarantine.
All Pratt locations, except the Hampden branch, which is closed for renovations, will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.
Sidewalk service at all locations will be unavailable through Sunday for staff training and deep cleaning.