Maryland police respond to more than 400 calls for stay-at-home order violations

Local and state law enforcement have responded to 402 calls for individuals disregarding Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s order requiring residents to stay home, state police said Tuesday.
Hogan issued the executive order Monday requiring residents only to leave their homes for “essential activities” such as grocery shopping, work, exercise, or to pick up meals from schools.
“Every Marylander can be a hero, just by staying home,” Hogan, said in a news conference announcing the order that went into effect at 8 p.m.
Violators could face a $5,000 fine and up to one year in prison. State police did not immediately say Tuesday how many, if any individuals were charged, just that law enforcement received 402 calls related to the order. Previously, state police have conducted nearly 6,600 business and crowd compliance checks since March 24.
Police in Charles County previously arrested a man after he hosted a gathering of 60 people at his home Friday. On Sunday, state police charged a Lutherville man after hosting a party with teens at a Westminster hotel.
The latest order doesn’t mean law enforcement should be stop drivers to determine whether they are following the order, but it does require them to intervene when they see groups of ten or more congregated in public.
State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow Jones III directed troopers not make traffic stops just to determine whether the driver’s travel was essential, officials said in a statement.
“If, in the course of the regular performance of his/her duties, such as during a crash investigation or a traffic stop, the trooper develops information indicating the individual was engaged in non-essential travel, enforcement action can be taken, in consultation with the state’s attorney’s office in that jurisdiction,” the state police statement said.
On Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the department was working on advising officers on how to enforce the order.
“Those are things we are working on right now,” Harrison said.
“Our deputy chief of operations is putting plans in place, giving guidance and instructions on how to do that, on messaging, how to enforce it, and how to make people willingly and voluntarily stay home," Harrison said.
Deputy Commissioner of Operations Michael Sullivan sent out a memo to city officers that night detailing how officers should approach groups of 10 or more. If groups refuse to disperse after an officer asks and repeated attempts are made, an officer can issue criminal charges.
“Voluntary compliance is the preferred result and the notification to the public of the public health risk is the desired effect,” the memo said.