Why are police blaring coronavirus warnings in my neighborhood?

If you happen to wake up to the sound of the police blaring something over their speakers, don’t be immediately worried.
It’s likely Baltimore police urging you to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents have noticed police cars patrolling through their neighborhoods with a clear message: Stay inside and don’t congregate in groups of more than 10.
It’s one of the latest efforts to keep residents safe and informed during Maryland Gov. Lary Hogan’s stay-at-home order, which he issued on Monday. The order, which he said will be enforced, states Marylanders should only leave their house for essential reasons. Police have been seen in Washington, D.C., spreading similar messages through their speakers.
Police across the state continue to ensure that social distancing guidelines are being followed.
A 26-year-old Lutherville man was charged for allegedly violating the governor’s executive order. Violation of the stay-at-home order is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of $5,000 and up to a year in prison.
In Charles County, a man was denied bail after throwing two parties in a span of just a few days while disobeying police orders to break up a bonfire.