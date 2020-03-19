Baltimore Police officers to use discretion for low-level arrests to limit coronavirus exposure

Baltimore Police are encouraging officers to use discretion for low-level arrests to limit coronavirus exposure, department officials announced Thursday.
“For the safety of our residents and officers, the Baltimore Police Department is assessing and evaluating what calls-for-service our officers will be responding to in order to minimize the potential for exposure to COVID-19,” the statement said. "This includes giving guidance to officers in using their discretion to further minimize arrests on low-level and non-violent offenses, especially those outlined in the State’s Attorney letter. "
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday announced her office would stop prosecuting cases for drug possession, attempted distribution of any drug, prostitution, trespassing, minor traffic offenses, open container and urinating in public.
“An outbreak in prison or jails could potentially be catastrophic,” Mosby said previously. “Now is not the time for a piecemeal approach where we go into court and argue one one by one for the release of at-risk individuals."
The drastic steps come as departments across the country are considering measures to limit exposure among officers and other first responders.
Baltimore Police officials last week said the department was ordering additional personal protective equipment, such as masks, for officers who must interact with potentially infected individuals. The city has also required 911 call takers to screen calls to determine if the call might involve an infected person.
Baltimore continues to grapple with high levels of violence and a dwindling number of officers. On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire on a group of people, injuring seven people, and four others were injured in three shootings across the on Wednesday.
The city has counted 61 homicides this year, and 114 non-fatal shootings, which are on pace with last year when the city recorded 348 homicides, the highest rate in its history.